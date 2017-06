Public support for Obamacare now stands at 55 percent compared to 17 percent for the replacement bill passed by Republicans in the House. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has kept the Senate's Republican deliberations completely secret — and Democrats are politically outraged. Behind closed doors, one of the questions is: How soon will millions of people lose Medicaid coverage? Meantime, continued uncertainty has insurance companies conducting a "slow-motion meltdown."