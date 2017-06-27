McConnell hits headwinds, delays health bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell does not yet have what he needs to get rid of Obamacare. It will only take two Republican defectors to break seven years of promises. Several moderates and conservatives are threatening to vote "no." So today McConnell delayed the vote until after the Fourth of July recess.

The measure reduces the federal deficit — which could provide the resources needed for last minute horse-trading. House Speaker Paul Ryan says, "I would not bet against Mitch McConnell." And President Trump may be poised to retaliate to get what he wants most: a "win."