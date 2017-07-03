Revisiting Gloria Calderón Kellett on 'One Day at a Time'

Matt Belloni, executive editor of The Hollywood Reporter joins Kim Masters to discuss top entertainment news stories of the week.
- The Academy invited a record 774 new people to join its ranks this year. Of the people invited, 30 percent are people of color and 39 percent are women. Those numbers are great in terms of increasing diversity, but since some of the inductees have very thin film resumes, other people wonder if the Academy is being watered down.
- Fox is trying to buy the remaining portion of the British outlet Sky News that is doesn't already own. But the recent troubles at Fox News have UK regulators wondering if the Murdochs are really capable of running a legitimate news organization.
Guests:
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)