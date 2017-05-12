ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close
Bookworm

Richard Bausch: Living in the Weather of the World

May 12, 2017 • 9:00 AM PT
Listen
Bookworm

Richard Bausch: Living in the Weather of the World

May 12, 2017 • 9:00 AM PT

Has the feeling of doom become our weather? If so, Richard Bausch says he contends with contemporary life by writing about people coping with loss and sorrow in Living in the Weather of the World. The unexpected turns in his stories surprise him as they're being crafted. Although Bausch reveals that he has never touched a gun, his characters carry guns as easily as they might carry cell phones. But there are punch-in-the gut twists -- sometimes a gun is a toy pistol, sometimes it's real.

Photo by Sean Dellorco

Source

Feed

Richard Bausch: Living in the Weather of the World
Bookworm 2017-05-12T09:00:00-07:00

Alice Coltrane: Om Rama
Today's Top Tune 2017-05-12T09:00:00-07:00

Trump's Russia ties intensify with Comey firing
To the Point 2017-05-11T14:00:00-07:00

Henry Rollins and Ian MacKaye Look Back
Henry Rollins 2017-05-11T14:00:00-07:00

Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent
The Treatment 2017-05-11T09:00:00-07:00

The Afghan Whigs: Demon in Profile
Today's Top Tune 2017-05-11T09:00:00-07:00

Tunnel collapses at Washington plutonium plant
To the Point 2017-05-10T15:00:00-07:00

Will firing James Comey backfire on President Trump?
To the Point 2017-05-10T14:00:00-07:00

Björk
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-05-10T12:00:00-07:00

The Blue Dress
The Document 2017-05-10T09:00:00-07:00

RAC: This Song (feat. Rostam)
Today's Top Tune 2017-05-10T09:00:00-07:00

KCRW Broadcast 423
Henry Rollins 2017-05-09T20:00:00-07:00

History, emotion and New Orleans confederate monuments
To the Point 2017-05-09T15:00:00-07:00

Russian probe gets jolt from Yates and Clapper Senate hearing
To the Point 2017-05-09T14:00:00-07:00

Kerouac, Robert Fripp, and T.S. Eliot on Rare Groove Vinyl
Tom Schnabel's Rhythm Planet 2017-05-09T13:17:57-07:00

Future Islands
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-05-09T11:00:00-07:00

Measles strikes Minnesota town targeted by anti-vaccine activists
To the Point 2017-05-08T16:00:00-07:00

Administration dismisses scientists from EPA review board
To the Point 2017-05-08T16:00:00-07:00

The candidate of 'savage globalism' beats the 'high priestess of fear'
To the Point 2017-05-08T14:00:00-07:00

Episode 2
Find, Share, Rewind 2017-05-08T14:00:00-07:00

Margaret Atwood and Bruce Miller on 'The Handmaid's Tale'
The Business 2017-05-08T09:00:00-07:00
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE