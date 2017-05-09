ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close
To the Point

Russian probe gets jolt from Yates and Clapper Senate hearing

May 9, 2017 • 2:00 PM PT
Listen
To the Point

Russian probe gets jolt from Yates and Clapper Senate hearing

May 9, 2017 • 2:00 PM PT

Yesterday's Senate testimony by former Obama Administration officials was as much a warning about elections to come as it was about last year's campaign.  But the focus was on how former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates told the Trump White House that its National Security Advisor had been compromised. She thought action was needed, but General Michael Flynn was not fired for almost three weeks — after he'd attended high-security meetings. Democrats want an independent investigation, but President Trump still calls it "fake news."  How real is Russia's threat to democracy? 

Source

Feed

Russian probe gets jolt from Yates and Clapper Senate hearing
To the Point 2017-05-09T14:00:00-07:00

History, emotion and New Orleans confederate monuments
To the Point 2017-05-09T15:00:00-07:00

Kerouac, Robert Fripp, and T.S. Eliot on Rare Groove Vinyl
Tom Schnabel's Rhythm Planet 2017-05-09T13:17:57-07:00

Future Islands
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-05-09T11:00:00-07:00

Measles strikes Minnesota town targeted by anti-vaccine activists
To the Point 2017-05-08T16:00:00-07:00

Administration dismisses scientists from EPA review board
To the Point 2017-05-08T16:00:00-07:00

The candidate of 'savage globalism' beats the 'high priestess of fear'
To the Point 2017-05-08T14:00:00-07:00

Episode 2
Find, Share, Rewind 2017-05-08T14:00:00-07:00

Margaret Atwood and Bruce Miller on 'The Handmaid's Tale'
The Business 2017-05-08T09:00:00-07:00

Korey Dane: Half Asleep
Today's Top Tune 2017-05-08T09:00:00-07:00

Looped: The Seshen
KCRW Music 2017-05-07T18:00:00-07:00

Album Preview: Ásgeir – Afterglow
KCRW Music 2017-05-06T18:00:00-07:00

Video Premiere: Husky – Ghost
KCRW Music 2017-05-06T10:00:00-07:00

Ivanka Trump's book gets reviewed with ridicule
To the Point 2017-05-05T16:00:00-07:00

AHCA: A Republican 'victory' that might not last
To the Point 2017-05-05T14:00:00-07:00

Ron Padgett: Motor Maids across the Continent
Bookworm 2017-05-05T12:00:00-07:00

What the GOP health care bill means for California
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-05-05T12:00:00-07:00

DJ Shadow
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-05-05T10:00:00-07:00

Harriet Brown: Cryptid
Today's Top Tune 2017-05-05T09:00:00-07:00

Memories of Being On Air the Night of 4/29/92
KCRW Music 2017-05-04T16:18:05-07:00

America's moral authority: Is it credible?
To the Point 2017-05-04T14:00:00-07:00
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE