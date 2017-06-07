Securing Public Spaces, Super Wealthy Asians

Vehicle attacks on crowds are on the rise, either by terrorists or dangerous drivers. This is impacting the design of public space, with officials placing security bollards -- the short, sturdy pillars that rise out of the ground -- near pedestrian areas that draw large crowds. But how do you protect pedestrians without making them feel they are in a hostile space? The Compton-based company Calpipe made the bollards that stopped a car on a deadly rampage at New York’s Times Square. We talk about designing bollards to protect not fortify, the ways in which they can disguised as street furniture, and the public spaces in Los Angeles where you might find them.



Rob Reiter, Dylan Markus and Greg Davidson pose in front of hydraulic security

bollards at Calpipe Industries, Inc. in Compton. (Photo by Avishay Artsy)

Guests:

Rob Reiter, Calpipe Safety Bollards, co-founder of the Storefront Safety Council (@reiter_rob)

Dylan Markus, Marketing Communications Manager at Calpipe Industries, Inc.

Greg Davidson, Sales Lead, Calpipe Safety Bollards

Carlos Gonzalez, Department Manager, Calpipe Safety Bollards

More:

In Times Square Attack, Bollards Stopped One Car. But What About the Next?

USA Today: What stopped the car in Times Square? A closer look at bollards

Local company designed barricades that potentially saved lives in Times Square

Calpipe Security Bollards Protect Times Square

