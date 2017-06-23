Senate healthcare bill: Reductions in medical care, cuts in taxes

Republicans have promised to abolish Obamacare and cut taxes for the richest Americans. First the House, and now the Senate, would accomplish both at the same time… at the cost of shredding the safety net for millions of poor and elderly people. A few moderate Republicans say the Senate bill goes too far; some conservatives say it doesn't go far enough. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is trying to find an acceptable balance to pass it by the end of next week. We look at the elements and get a progress report.