ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close
To the Point

Senate healthcare bill: Reductions in medical care, cuts in taxes

June 23, 2017 • 2:00 PM PT
Listen
To the Point

Senate healthcare bill: Reductions in medical care, cuts in taxes

June 23, 2017 • 2:00 PM PT

Republicans have promised to abolish Obamacare and cut taxes for the richest Americans. First the House, and now the Senate, would accomplish both at the same time… at the cost of shredding the safety net for millions of poor and elderly people. A few moderate Republicans say the Senate bill goes too far; some conservatives say it doesn't go far enough. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is trying to find an acceptable balance to pass it by the end of next week. We look at the elements and get a progress report.

Source

Feed

Show Me: Everything

Senate healthcare bill: Reductions in medical care, cuts in taxes
To the Point 2017-06-23T14:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-23T13:30:00-07:00

Broken Social Scene | Morning Becomes Eclectic
2017-06-23T12:00:00-07:00

LA skyline gets a new addition: $1.2 billion Wilshire Grand
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-06-23T11:30:00-07:00

Summer Nights June 24 with Valida & Dan Wilcox
2017-06-23T11:00:00-07:00

Looped: Kevin Morby
KCRW Music 2017-06-23T10:30:00-07:00

Latest Show
Mario Cotto 2017-06-23T10:00:00-07:00

Download: The Steoples - From the Otherside
Today's Top Tune 2017-06-23T09:00:00-07:00

What's in the Senate health care bill?
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-06-22T20:00:00-07:00

Pan Caliente – June Playlist
KCRW Music 2017-06-22T17:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Jason Kramer 2017-06-22T16:00:00-07:00

Is the surge in cryptocurrencies a bubble?
To the Point 2017-06-22T15:00:00-07:00

Military clashes in Syria expose complex factions
To the Point 2017-06-22T14:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-22T13:30:00-07:00

Live Event: Miguel at Sound in Focus concert series, July 15
2017-06-22T11:00:00-07:00

The Senate unveils its health care bill
@NPR 2017-06-22T10:30:00-07:00

Latest Show
Gary Calamar 2017-06-22T10:00:00-07:00

Video Rewind: How To Dress Well
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-22T09:00:00-07:00

Anna Biller: The Love Witch
The Treatment 2017-06-22T09:00:00-07:00

Download: Tristen - Clandestine
Today's Top Tune 2017-06-22T09:00:00-07:00

Charlie Beck: Local police shouldn't do jobs of federal immigration officers
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-06-21T20:00:00-07:00
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE