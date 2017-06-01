Some of Trump's 'angel moms' now feel exploited



Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump embraces a member of

The Remembrance Project at a campaign rally in Henderson, Nevada October 5, 2016

Photo by David Becker/Reuters

Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda played a central role in his presidential campaign. He often relied on family members of people killed by undocumented immigrants, who spoke on his behalf at rallies and the Republican Convention itself. Now, those families say they feel abused and exploited and are speaking out against Trump. Kenneth Vogel, chief investigative reporter at Politico, has taken a close look at the story.