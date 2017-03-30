It's hard to believe Spoon have been making music for nearly a quarter century. They’ve released eight albums with unwavering quality and their ninth – Hot Thoughts – is a great addition to their catalog. We hear highlights from a recent live session at Apogee Studio, hosted by Anne Litt.

Technical Credits:

Recording Engineer: Bob Clearmountain with assistance from Brandon Duncan and Sergio Ruelas

Editor: JC Swiatek

Web Video Producers: Subtractive

Lighting: John Sullivan

Photos by Larry Hirshowitz

Special thanks to Betty Bennett and Bob Clearmountain, as well as John Silva, Steve Barnett and Gaby Skolnek. Spoon appear courtesy of Matador Records.