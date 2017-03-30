ON AIR
Spoon

March 30, 2017 • 1:40 PM PT
March 30, 2017

It's hard to believe Spoon have been making music for nearly a quarter century. They’ve released eight albums with unwavering quality and their ninth – Hot Thoughts – is a great addition to their catalog.  We hear highlights from a recent live session at Apogee Studio, hosted by Anne Litt.

SpoonPosed-LarryHirshowitz.jpg

Technical Credits:
Recording Engineer: Bob Clearmountain with assistance from Brandon Duncan and Sergio Ruelas
Editor: JC Swiatek
Web Video Producers: Subtractive
Lighting: John Sullivan

Photos by Larry Hirshowitz

Apogee Studio

Special thanks to Betty Bennett and Bob Clearmountain, as well as John Silva, Steve Barnett and Gaby Skolnek. Spoon appear courtesy of Matador Records.

Spoon
Spoon
Morning Becomes Eclectic
