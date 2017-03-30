It's hard to believe Spoon have been making music for nearly a quarter century. They’ve released eight albums with unwavering quality and their ninth – Hot Thoughts – is a great addition to their catalog. We hear highlights from a recent live session at Apogee Studio, hosted by Anne Litt.
Technical Credits:
Recording Engineer: Bob Clearmountain with assistance from Brandon Duncan and Sergio Ruelas
Editor: JC Swiatek
Web Video Producers: Subtractive
Lighting: John Sullivan
Photos by Larry Hirshowitz
Special thanks to Betty Bennett and Bob Clearmountain, as well as John Silva, Steve Barnett and Gaby Skolnek. Spoon appear courtesy of Matador Records.