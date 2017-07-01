ON AIR
Supreme Court closes the term allowing partial travel ban

July 1, 2017 • 9:00 AM PT
The Supreme Court finished its term and allowed much of President Trump’s travel ban to take effect. Justice Neil Gorsuch was eager to make his presence felt on the far right of the court, according to Emily Bazelon of the New York Times Magazine. Gorsuch showed himself to be in the Clarence Thomas camp of the court, Gene Sperling said. The healthcare bill is stalled in the Senate. Will it ever pass? Megan McArdle says Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) is going to be the bellwether. Dueling studies of Seattle offer opposite evidence about how high minimum wage affects workers.

Josh Barro (Business Insider) moderates from the Center. Megan McArdle (Bloomberg View) is on the Right. On the Left, Gene Sperling (Economic advisor to Presidents Clinton & Obama.) Emily Bazelon (New York Times Magazine, senior research fellow at Yale Law School, former Slate editor) is our special guest.

Photo by Daniel Arauz

