Symbols of protest, lighting up EDM festivals

The impact of the Women's March following President Trump's inauguration in January was amplified by the pink knitted pussyhat handmade and worn by millions of marchers. It's an example of "craftivism" that wound up being acquired by the prestigious Victoria & Albert Museum in London for their Rapid Response collecting gallery. Now protesters are preparing for the March for Science to take place on April 22, Earth Day, with the goal of drawing attention to the need for science-based policy making and increased funding of the NIH.



Brain hat with kitty-cat ears

Photo courtesy Kristen McDonnell/StudioKnit

Some participants are trying to popularize yarn hats tailored to science, such as a crocheted hat that resembles a brain. But not all organizers agree that marchers for science need a unifying symbol. DnA talks to the organizer of LA's March for Science, a curator at the V&A Museum and pussyhat co-creator Jayna Zweiman.

Guests:

Alexander Bradley, UCLA / Los Angeles March for Science

Corinna Gardner, Victoria and Albert Museum (@always__curious)

Jayna Zweiman, Pussyhat Project (@jaynajayna)

