Design and Architecture

Symbols of protest, lighting up EDM festivals

April 20, 2017 • 3:00 PM PT
Photo: Steve Lieberman of SJ Lighting controls the lights at Coachella's Yuma tent. (Adam Kaplan/Ask Media Productions)

Does the March for Science need its own pussyhat? 18 MIN, 54 SEC

The impact of the Women's March following President Trump's inauguration in January was amplified by the pink knitted pussyhat handmade and worn by millions of marchers. It's an example of "craftivism" that wound up being acquired by the prestigious Victoria & Albert Museum in London for their Rapid Response collecting gallery. Now protesters are preparing for the March for Science to take place on April 22, Earth Day, with the goal of drawing attention to the need for science-based policy making and increased funding of the NIH.


Brain hat with kitty-cat ears
Photo courtesy Kristen McDonnell/StudioKnit

Some participants are trying to popularize yarn hats tailored to science, such as a crocheted hat that resembles a brain. But not all organizers agree that marchers for science need a unifying symbol. DnA talks to the organizer of LA's March for Science, a curator at the V&A Museum and pussyhat co-creator Jayna Zweiman.

Guests:
Alexander Bradley, UCLA / Los Angeles March for Science
Corinna Gardner, Victoria and Albert Museum (@always__curious)
Jayna Zweiman, Pussyhat Project (@jaynajayna)

More:
Victoria & Albert Museum marks International Women's Day with acquisition of a pussyhat
Anti-Trump protests are boosting art supply sales
'Pussyhat' acquired for Rapid Response Collection
The New Yorker: The Victoria and Albert gains a pussyhat

The designer who lights up EDM 8 MIN, 27 SEC

Music fans at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival can take respite from the heat and the crowds in the Yuma tent, an air-conditioned EDM club in the middle of the desert. If you follow electronic dance music, you'll know that part of the total experience is the lighting.


Steve Lieberman, founder of SJ Lighting 

DnA producer Avishay Artsy met Steve Lieberman, the man behind the lights at the Yuma tent and many of the country's leading EDM festivals and nightclubs.

Guests:
Steve Lieberman, SJ Lighting (@sjlightinginc)
Jason Bentley, Host, 'Morning Becomes Eclectic;' KCRW Music Director (@jason_bentley)

More:
The designer lighting up electronic music festivals
Meet Steve Lieberman, the production lighting expert behind Coachella, EDC and Ultra Music Festival
Steve Lieberman: the man behind the lights at EDC Vegas
Dance into the light: A profile on Steve Lieberman of SJ Lighting

