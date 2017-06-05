Terrorism and Tweets, Hate Speech and Murder

A pro-Trump and Free Speech Rally in Portland Oregon yesterday attracted a counter-protest across the street. Police made arrests, but nobody was injured. The events attracted national attention in the aftermath of a double murder on a train 10 days ago—raising questions about the city’s past and whether “hate speech” is protected by the First Amendment.

Guests:

Randy Blazak, Professor of criminology at the University of Oregon (@rblazak)

Maya Berry, Arab American Institute (@imayaberry)

Eugene Volokh, University of California, Los Angeles (@VolokhC)