Terrorism and Tweets, Hate Speech and Murder

Photo: City of London police officers monitoring the London Bridge (PC Matt Hone). Why is Qatar really being isolated and its diplomatic ramifications Saudi Arabia, Egypt and other Arab allies embraced by President Trump have broken relations with Qatar, where a massive American military base commands US operations against the Islamic State. Guests:Laura Rozen, Al-Monitor (@lrozen) Reaction to the Latest London Terror Attack Two terror attacks in downtown London and a third at a concert in Manchester have increased the pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May. With a general election scheduled for Thursday, she said this yesterday about extremism Guests:Charlie Winter, Senior Research fellow at Kings College London (@charliewinter) Michael Goldfarb, freelance journalist (@MGEmancipation) Portland Train Attack Sparks Free Speech Debate A pro-Trump and Free Speech Rally in Portland Oregon yesterday attracted a counter-protest across the street. Police made arrests, but nobody was injured. The events attracted national attention in the aftermath of a double murder on a train 10 days ago—raising questions about the city's past and whether "hate speech" is protected by the First Amendment. Guests:Randy Blazak, Professor of criminology at the University of Oregon (@rblazak) Maya Berry, Arab American Institute (@imayaberry) Eugene Volokh, University of California, Los Angeles (@VolokhC)