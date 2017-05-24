ON AIR
Design and Architecture

The Art of Manufacturing, Apple's new headquarters

May 24, 2017 • 9:00 AM PT
May 24, 2017 • 9:00 AM PT

Photo: Apple's new Cupertino campus. (Dan Winters/WIRED)

Creative jobs and manufacturing in Los Angeles 9 MIN, 18 SEC


Krisztina "Z" Holly, host of The Art of Manufacturing podcast

Many cities have looked to the so-called "creative class" to fuel their post-industrial economy. In the Los Angeles region, 8.6 percent of workers are in creative jobs, the highest proportion in the entire country. That's the finding of this year's Otis Report on the Creative Economy. Meanwhile, manufacturing is still a major engine of the local economy. Krisztina "Z" Holly hosts a podcast called The Art of Manufacturing and is trying to connect local entrepreneurs with an interest in making things. Hear about Dov Charney's impact on LA manufacturing and the company that is reinventing urban farming.

Guests:
Kimberly Ritter-Martinez, Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (@LAEDC)
Krisztina "Z" Holly, Make It in LA / The Art of Manufacturing (@krisztinaholly)

Apple pays homage to Steve Jobs with new headquarters 18 MIN, 5 SEC


Steven Levy's cover story in WIRED

In 2011, Steve Jobs went before the Cupertino City Council. He was in very poor health but he was animated by his next big project: a new campus that could fit 12,000 Apple employees. He presented renderings of a giant ring sitting in a tree-filled park. Six years later that building has opened to the first wave of Apple employees, designed by Norman Foster at an estimated price of $5 billion. Steven Levy got a personal tour with Apple Chief Designer Jony Ive and wrote about it for Wired magazine. Along the way he reflects on why the company needs four-story glass doors, Jobs' passion for the perfect tree and whether the spectacular building will serve the company's future needs. We also talk with David Jenkins, editor of Norman Foster Works, about the lauded British architect and why he was such a good match for Jobs.

Guests:
Steven Levy, Backchannel (@StevenLevy)
David Jenkins, Circa Press (@circapress)

More:
Inside Apple's insanely great (or just insane) new mothership
See Apple's almost-finished campus in this drone flyover

