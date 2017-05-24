The Art of Manufacturing, Apple's new headquarters



Krisztina "Z" Holly, host of The Art of Manufacturing podcast

Many cities have looked to the so-called "creative class" to fuel their post-industrial economy. In the Los Angeles region, 8.6 percent of workers are in creative jobs, the highest proportion in the entire country. That's the finding of this year's Otis Report on the Creative Economy. Meanwhile, manufacturing is still a major engine of the local economy. Krisztina "Z" Holly hosts a podcast called The Art of Manufacturing and is trying to connect local entrepreneurs with an interest in making things. Hear about Dov Charney's impact on LA manufacturing and the company that is reinventing urban farming.

Guests:

Kimberly Ritter-Martinez, Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (@LAEDC)

Krisztina "Z" Holly, Make It in LA / The Art of Manufacturing (@krisztinaholly)