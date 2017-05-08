The candidate of 'savage globalism' beats the 'high priestess of fear'

After a campaign of creative name-calling, Emmanuel Macron was elected President of France yesterday with 65% of the vote to Marine Le Pen's 35%. But right-wing populism is hardly on the run. Macron's new party holds no seats in Parliament, and Le Pen's National Front did better than ever before. French voters made clear their outrage -- about the economy, immigration and a swelling number of refugees. We look at the consequences for France and the EU, with populist nationalism on the rise in Hungry, Poland and elsewhere in Europe.