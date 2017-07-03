The divided state of America

The Pledge of Allegiance calls the United States “indivisible,” but that’s beginning to sound like wishful thinking.

A century and a half since the Civil War, divisions remain between North and South, between cities and countryside. Democrats and Republicans are enemies.

The fracturing of the media allows for different entertainment and news coverage-- reflecting different cultural values.

And Donald Trump is the first American president to openly divide, rather than unify. What are the prospects for a Happy Fourth of July?

Photo: Onlookers watch as a 95-by-50-foot American flag is unfurled on the side of an apartment complex, a replica of the "The Great Flag" that was spun, woven, dyed, constructed and displayed on the same building by Amoskeag Manufacturing Company in 1914, in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., June 14, 2017. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Rising tensions with China ahead of G-20 Summit 6 MIN, 31 SEC EMAIL COPY LINK STAR SHARE With world leadership at stake this week at the G-20 Summit in Germany, President Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping reportedly spoke this morning by phone. We’re told that neither mentioned tensions in the South China Sea, where a US guided-missile destroyer is being tailed by a Chinese warship. Robert Daly is Director of the Kissinger Institute on China and the United States at the Woodrow Wilson Center. Guests:

Robert Daly, Wilson Center (@kissingerinst)