To the Point

The divided state of America

July 3, 2017 • 2:00 PM PT
The Pledge of Allegiance calls the United States “indivisible,” but that’s beginning to sound like wishful thinking.

A century and a half since the Civil War, divisions remain between North and South, between cities and countryside. Democrats and Republicans are enemies.

The fracturing of the media allows for different entertainment and news coverage-- reflecting different cultural values.

And Donald Trump is the first American president to openly divide, rather than unify. What are the prospects for a Happy Fourth of July?

Photo: Onlookers watch as a 95-by-50-foot American flag is unfurled on the side of an apartment complex, a replica of the "The Great Flag" that was spun, woven, dyed, constructed and displayed on the same building by Amoskeag Manufacturing Company in 1914, in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., June 14, 2017. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

 

Rising tensions with China ahead of G-20 Summit 6 MIN, 31 SEC
With world leadership at stake this week at the G-20 Summit in Germany, President Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping reportedly spoke this morning by phone. We’re told that neither mentioned tensions in the South China Sea, where a US guided-missile destroyer is being tailed by a Chinese warship. Robert Daly is Director of the Kissinger Institute on China and the United States at the Woodrow Wilson Center.

Guests:
Robert Daly, Wilson Center (@kissingerinst)

Independence Day in a divided country 33 MIN, 38 SEC

The Fourth of July is a day for celebrating America’s Independence. The Constitution says the country began “to form a more perfect union. Has that become a fact? Or is it still an aspiration? Is national unity less important than a “federation” of different cultures, different religions and different political parties? Governor Jerry Brown recently suggested that California is almost “a separate nation”—one of the world’s largest economies

Guests:
David French, National Review / National Review Institute (@DavidAFrench)
Jeff Sharlet, journalist and author (@JeffSharlet)
Anila Ali, American Muslim Women's Empowerment Council (@anilaali)
DeRay McKesson, Black Lives Matter (@deray)
Dee Davis, Center for Rural Strategies (@dailyyonder)

Justice John Roberts' best writing: A 9th grade commencement speech 9 MIN, 38 SEC

In June, Chief Justice John Roberts’ son, Jack, graduated from the Cardigan Mountain School—an elite boys’ junior high in New Hampshire. Justice Roberts delivered the commencement address. He said he would depart from tradition and not wish the graduating class “good luck."

Guests:
Robert Barnes, Washington Post (@scotusreporter)

The divided state of America
To the Point 2017-07-03T14:00:00-07:00

Justice John Roberts' best writing: A 9th grade commencement speech
To the Point 2017-07-03T16:30:00-07:00

