ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close
To the Point

The (failing) US Postal Service, from Montana to Washington

April 21, 2017 • 4:00 PM PT
Listen
To the Point

The (failing) US Postal Service, from Montana to Washington

April 21, 2017 • 4:00 PM PT

The late Johnny Carson, host NBC's The Tonight Show, once joked about the US Postal Service. "But we do treat your mail with respect, from the time you put your letter in the mailbox to the time the letter receives, we make sure that your letter sees as much as the United States as possible."

RuralMailbox-rect.jpg

Almost 4000 post offices have been closed around the country. Nowhere is postal service more important than in rural states like Montana—and letters see a lot of that state before they get where they're going. Tom Lutey of the Billings Gazette has a story about the tiny Eastern Montana town of Rosebud.

Source

Feed

The (failing) US Postal Service, from Montana to Washington
To the Point 2017-04-21T16:00:00-07:00

Music For Your Weekend: Record Store Day Edition
KCRW Music 2017-04-21T17:21:46-07:00

The legacy of surfboard shaping in Santa Barbara
For The Curious 2017-04-21T16:00:00-07:00

The politics of science and America's future
To the Point 2017-04-21T15:00:36-07:00

5 graphs that show the ethnic, racial and gender makeup of playwrights at the Mark Taper Forum
For The Curious 2017-04-21T12:00:00-07:00

Jonathan Gold dines at Kismet
Good Food on the Road 2017-04-21T10:00:00-07:00

Symbols of protest, lighting up EDM festivals
Design and Architecture 2017-04-20T15:00:00-07:00

Emotional States of America
2017-04-20T13:00:00-07:00

Niki Caro: The Zookeeper's Wife
The Treatment 2017-04-20T10:00:00-07:00

With first DREAMer deported, what's the future of DACA?
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-04-19T20:00:00-07:00

President Donald Trump's 'un-reality' show
To the Point 2017-04-19T18:00:00-07:00

Emotional States of America
2017-04-19T16:00:00-07:00

Learning to speak
For The Curious 2017-04-19T14:00:00-07:00

Does climate change threaten Mar-a-Lago?
For The Curious 2017-04-19T12:00:00-07:00

Why Don't Facts Matter?
To the Point 2017-04-18T16:52:02-07:00

Why tax reform is hard and will get harder
To the Point 2017-04-18T16:49:49-07:00

Denying climate science won't stop rising seas at Mar-a-Lago
To the Point 2017-04-17T14:36:04-07:00

Bassem Youssef and Sara Taksler on 'Tickling Giants'
The Business 2017-04-17T09:00:00-07:00

President Trump changes his mind
Left, Right & Center 2017-04-15T09:00:00-07:00

Green Goblins
UnFictional 2017-04-14T21:00:00-07:00

InfoWars and the politics of health conspiracies
To the Point 2017-04-14T14:00:00-07:00
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE