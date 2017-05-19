The free-flowing leaks in the Trump White House

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been holed up in the Ecuadorean embassy in London for five years — to avoid being arrested to face charges of rape in Sweden. Today, Swedish authorities said they're dropping the case. Speaking from the balcony of the embassy, Assange told reporters, "Seven years without charge while my children grew up without me. That is not something that I can forgive. It is not something that I can forget." Steven Erlanger, London bureau chief for the New York Times, explains why Sweden dropped the investigation and why Assange is remaining in the embassy.
Guests:
Steven Erlanger, New York Times (@StevenErlanger)