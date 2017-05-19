The free-flowing leaks in the Trump White House

Every administration is subject to leaks of information, but the Era of Donald Trump is setting some kind of record. The President portrays himself as a victim, telling reporters, "The entire thing has been a witch hunt and there is no collusion between certainly myself and my campaign, I can always talk for myself – and the Russians, zero. I think it divides the country." But this week began with news that he was the leaker of intelligence secrets to Russia. Since then, reports about Israel, Turkey, James Comey and Michael Flynn have been attributed to "anonymous sources." Who are they? What do they want? Leaks can be self-serving, even against the law or a threat to national security. Are they, sometimes, necessary reinforcement of the people’s right to know?

Guests:

Michael Calderone, Huffington Post / New York University (@mlcalderone)

P.J. Crowley, George Washington University (@PJCrowley)

Pete Hoekstra, House of Representatives (former) (@petehoekstra)

Julian Sanchez, Cato Institute (@normative)

