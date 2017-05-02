ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close
To the Point

The latest on the battle to kill Obamacare

May 2, 2017 • 3:00 PM PT
Listen
To the Point

The latest on the battle to kill Obamacare

May 2, 2017 • 3:00 PM PT

With Congress scheduled for another recess on Thursday, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said this today about repealing and replacing Obamacare: "Now is not the time to decide what to do or how to do it. Now is the time to do it." But, despite this weekend's promises by the Trump White House, that may be too little, too late.

While some arch-conservative Republicans are sounding unsympathetic to pre-existing conditions, there's pressure in the other direction from the AMA, other doctors, and even celebrities. Last night TV host Jimmy Kimmel revealed that his newborn son had surgery for a heart murmur. Dan Diamond, healthcare reporter for Politico and creator of its Pulse Check podcast, says Republicans still don't have the votes.

Source

Feed

The latest on the battle to kill Obamacare
To the Point 2017-05-02T15:00:00-07:00

Future of the Palestinians as Trump welcomes Abbas
To the Point 2017-05-02T14:00:00-07:00

Trump invites Duterte to White House sparking controversy
To the Point 2017-05-02T10:00:00-07:00

Nikki Lane
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-05-02T09:00:00-07:00

Neil Frances: Dumb Love
Today's Top Tune 2017-05-02T09:00:00-07:00

Free speech and the ideological fight for college campuses
To the Point 2017-05-01T14:00:00-07:00

What do anti-Trump protests accomplish?
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-05-01T12:00:00-07:00

Timothy Seth Avett as Darling: Disappointing You
Today's Top Tune 2017-05-01T09:00:00-07:00

Kitty Green on her unconventional documentary 'Casting JonBenet'
The Business 2017-05-01T09:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Bo Leibowitz 2017-04-30T09:00:00-07:00

No one knew governing could be so hard
Left, Right & Center 2017-04-29T09:00:00-07:00

The great tasting menu debate, cast iron skillets, grapeless wine
Good Food 2017-04-29T00:00:00-07:00

Climate change as told by one tree
To the Point 2017-04-28T15:00:00-07:00

Trump's first 100 days: Effective policy or political theater?
To the Point 2017-04-28T14:00:00-07:00

What Trump's first 100 days does to the planet
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-04-28T12:00:00-07:00

How the Rodney King Riots changed LA architecture
Design & Architecture 2017-04-28T10:00:00-07:00

Robyn Hitchcock: Autumn Sunglasses
Today's Top Tune 2017-04-28T09:00:00-07:00

Michael Flynn ensnared in foreign payments scandal
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-04-27T15:00:00-07:00

Spacecraft Cassini's grand finale
To the Point 2017-04-27T15:00:00-07:00

North Korea: Are US provocations making things better or worse?
To the Point 2017-04-27T14:00:00-07:00

Oprah Winfrey & George C. Wolfe: The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
The Treatment 2017-04-27T09:00:00-07:00
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE