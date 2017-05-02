The latest on the battle to kill Obamacare

With Congress scheduled for another recess on Thursday, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said this today about repealing and replacing Obamacare: "Now is not the time to decide what to do or how to do it. Now is the time to do it." But, despite this weekend's promises by the Trump White House, that may be too little, too late.

While some arch-conservative Republicans are sounding unsympathetic to pre-existing conditions, there's pressure in the other direction from the AMA, other doctors, and even celebrities. Last night TV host Jimmy Kimmel revealed that his newborn son had surgery for a heart murmur. Dan Diamond, healthcare reporter for Politico and creator of its Pulse Check podcast, says Republicans still don't have the votes.