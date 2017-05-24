ON AIR
The Manchester attack and the new European jihadist

May 24, 2017 • 4:00 PM PT
May 24, 2017 • 4:00 PM PT

Greater Manchester Police Constable Ian Hopkins
gives an update on Monday's terror attack

In the aftermath of Monday's suicide bombing in Manchester, England, authorities believe the dead bomber was not working alone, but was part of a "network." Four people are now in custody in Britain's worst attack of its kind since 2005. Raffaello Pantucci is author of a book about that incident called, We Love Death as You Love Life: Britain's Suburban Terrorists.  He's also director of international security studies at the Royal United Service Institute.

