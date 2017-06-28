ON AIR
To the Point

The ongoing battle over 'fake news'

June 28, 2017 • 5:00 PM PT
To the Point

The ongoing battle over 'fake news'

June 28, 2017 • 5:00 PM PT

CNN retracted a story about a Russian investment fund and accepted the resignations of three journalists — including a Pulitzer Prize winner. They relied on a single source which CNN calls a "massive break in protocol." Once again, the president attacked the media in a tweet.

TrumpTwitter.jpg

Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters, "We have gone to a place where if the media can't be trusted to report the news that's a dangerous place for America and I think if that's where certain outlets are going particularly to spike ratings and if that's coming from the top that's more scary and I think that's more disgraceful."

Erik Wemple, media columnist for the Washington Post, offers an assessment.

