The ransomware outbreak continues

May 15, 2017 • 5:00 PM PT
The ransomware outbreak continues

May 15, 2017 • 5:00 PM PT

The so-called “ransomware outbreak” continues.

Starting last Friday, Windows computers subject to the latest "ransomware outbreak" displayed an ominous message. It said, "Your important files are encrypted... nobody can recover [them] without our decryption service… and you need to pay." Timothy B. Lee, who writes for Vox, says particularly vulnerable are older institutions running older versions of Windows as well as smaller organizations that don’t have the IT capabilities to keep their software updated.

