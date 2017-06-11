The Sandwich Show

We kick off this week’s show with the vehicle that holds all sandwiches together: bread. Charles Dedlow is one of the owners of Roan Mills in Sun Valley, California. Laura Avery caught up with him at the Santa Monica Farmers Market to learn how freshly milled heritage grains and two nights of kneading, shaping and rising are baked into every sourdough loaf.
We can’t talk about sandwiches without hopping across the pond to the United Kingdom. Tatler Magazine’s John Haney, formerly an editor at Saveur and Gourmet, gives us the rundown on how British sandwiches, or “sarnies” as they’re called, have evolved over time. We’re talking cheese-and-pickle sandwiches, fried egg sandwiches, fish paste sandwiches, syrup sandwiches, toast sandwiches and many, many more. Haney is the author of the book, “Fair Shares for All: A Memoir of Family and Food.”
What do you get when you cross an irreverent wordsmith with a curious opinionated chef? Tyler Kord. He’s the chef and owner of the No. 7 restaurant and sub shops in New York and the author of “A Super Upsetting Cookbook About Sandwiches.” Find his hilarious patty melt recipe on the Good Food blog.
Next we dive further into what’s inside the sandwich with a certified pastrami doctor: Lara Rabinovitch. Rabinovitch has a PhD from New York University in pastrami and is writing a book about this most iconic of sandwich meats as it relates to Little Rumania in early 20th-century New York. She took our supervising producer Abbie Fentress Swanson to Boyle Heights to get to the bottom of how pastrami made its way to Los Angeles. Find a map of their pastrami sandwich crawl on the Good Food blog.
The first sandwich that TV host and chef Padma Lakshmi made for herself involved Philadelphia cream cheese and ketchup on sliced white bread. But hang on, there’s more: It was a bologna sandwich that rid Lakshmi of her culinary innocence. Tune in.
We started off our sandwich-themed show talking about bread. We close it out with some less conventional but equally delicious purveyors of sandwich fillings: toast, steamed Chinese bao, brioche buns and biscuits. Our favorite food critic Jonathan Gold gives us the scoop on the Everson Royce Bar in the Arts District. Read his full LA Times review here.
Everson Royce Bar: 1936 East 7th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90021 | (213) 335-6166