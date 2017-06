In 2007, Steve Jobs appeared at MacWorld in his trademark black turtleneck, blue jeans and white sneakers. He announced, "Apple is going to reinvent the phone."

From that announcement, Brian Merchant took the title of his book, The One Device: The Secret History of the iPhone. He reports it became the bestselling product of all time -- and the most profitable -- because it “intertwines a phenomenal number of prior inventions and insights -- some that stretch back into antiquity."