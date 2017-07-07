ON AIR
The summit within the summit

July 7, 2017 • 2:00 PM PT
Photo courtesy of President Vladimir Putin

The summit within the summit 40 MIN

After warm greetings in public, Presidents Trump and Putin were behind closed doors for more than two hours today in Hamburg, Germany.  For the moment, their meeting has overshadowed the larger G-20 summit, as protesters stormed local police in the streets of the city.  Mr. Trump’s aides said he had “no agenda,” but Secretary of State Tillerson says he began with Russia’s meddling in America’s election. Putin denied it. With US-Russian relations at their lowest point in decades, is there any chance of a rapprochement? Is that in America’s interests?

 

Guests:
Darlene Superville, Associated Press (@dsupervilleap)
Alec Luhn, Guardian (@ASLuhn)
John Herbst, Atlantic Council (@JohnEdHerbst)
Molly McKew, expert on information warfare (@MollyMcKew)
Mark Schrad, Villanova University (@vodkapolitics)

What the battle for Mosul says about the future of war 11 MIN, 9 SEC


A tank of the Emergency Response Division fires at
Islamic State militants in the old city of Mosul.
Photo by Alaa Al-Marjani/Reuters

Last October, Western-backed Iraqi forces began to re-take Mosul, Iraq's second largest city, from the occupying Islamic State. One hundred thousand troops have been involved — 10 times more than ISIS militants — but it's still taken eight months and the battle isn't completely over. Ben Watson is news editor for Defense One, which has an extensive account of the world's largest military operation in nearly 15 years.

Guests:
Ben Watson, Defense One (@natsecwatson)

