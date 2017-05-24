ON AIR
The Document

The Three Owls: The Face of Evil

May 24, 2017 • 12:00 PM PT
The Document

The Three Owls: The Face of Evil

May 24, 2017 • 12:00 PM PT

A documentary filmmaker follows a real life exorcist in search of evil…but what happens if he finds it? Harris Fishman's first documentary, Cat Dancers, was a heartbreaking film made powerful by his "no judgments," open-minded approach. For his latest project, Harris is on a quest to understand the nature of evil. He's been following a real life exorcist, Father Gary Thomas, who finally agreed to let Harris and his crew bear witness to an exorcism. And what happened there is…worrying.

Note: This story contains explicit language.

Documentary clips in today's intro:
Southern Comfort: Kate Davis' powerful record of the final days of Robert Eads, a transgender man dying of ovarian cancer in rural Georgia. (Snagfilms)
Dont Look Back: D.A. Pennebaker's famous documentary follows a 23-year-old Bob Dylan on stage and behind the scenes of his 1965 UK tour. (Amazon, iTunes)
Iris: Albert Maysles' portrait of legendary fashion icon, interior designer, and free spirit Iris Apfel. (Amazon, iTunes)
Cane Toads: An Unnatural History: This cult favorite/ecological horror story traces the consequences of the introduction of cane toads to Australia. (YouTube)

Documentary featured in this episode:
Cat Dancers (iTunes)

For more information on Father Gary Thomas:
The Rite: The Making of a Modern Exorcist (Amazon)

