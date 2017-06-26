The US election: Russian money laundering and organized crime

Up until now, President Trump and his staff have been bitterly critical about the consensus of all US intelligence agencies: that Russia tried to influence last year's election, with the goal of helping Mr. Trump win. Today on the cable show Fox and Friends, the President not only conceded the point -- but blamed the Obama Administration for not taking action. Many Democrats agree. But questions remain: what Russia was up to? Special Counsel Robert Mueller is trying to find out; he's reportedly focused on Russian money laundering and organized crime, especially in London. We look at the team Mueller's assembled and what their specialties reveal about his investigation.