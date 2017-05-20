It was the week that wouldn't quit -- every day brought a bombshell out of the White House. On Monday we learned that President Donald Trump shared classified intelligence with the Russian foreign minister. Then, memos from fired FBI head James Comey showed awkward conversations with Donald Trump. On Wednesday, the Justice Department appointed a special counsel. And on Friday a transcript has Trump telling the Russian foreign minister that James Comey was a nut job and firing him eased pressure off of Trump from the Russian investigation. What will the week ahead bring us? Trump takes off for his first trip abroad. And we have a timely conversation with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author Tim Weiner about the FBI and comparisons to Watergate.

Josh Barro (senior editor at Business Insider) moderates from the Center. Ross Douthat (columnist for the New York Times) is on the Right. On the Left, Katrina vanden Heuvel (editor and publisher of The Nation). Juliette Kayyem (host of the WGBH News Podcast 'The SCIF', author of Security Mom, former assistant secretary at DHS and advisor at DOJ) is one of our special guests. Joining her are Anne Marie Slaughter (professor of international studies at Princeton University, director of policy planning for the Obama State Department) and Tim Weiner (journalist and author of Enemies: A History of the FBI and One Man against the World: The Tragedy of Richard Nixon).

Photo: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One for his first international trip as president, May 19, 2017.