Track Premiere: Flamingods – Bhima

Flamingods are a London based collective whose members grew up in Bahrain and their music is as unexpected as their beginnings.

Flamingods began as a solo bedroom project by main vocalist Kamal Rasool and soon morphed into a sonic powerhouse following an eight hour impromptu jam session at the Animal Collective curated ATP Festival (2010). Just like Animal Collective, they find influences from all around the world. Fusing instruments from Japan, India, Tanzania, Turkey and other countries with psychedelic surf rock; there are very few bands that sound like Flamingods.

Take a listen to their world premiere of their latest single “Bhima” to hear for yourself.

“Bhima” is the final track off Kewali EP on Moshi Moshi Records which comes out tomorrow!

(photos c/o: Matt Walsh)