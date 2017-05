It’s been three years since L.A. based Francisco the Man released their debut album Loose Ends so we here at KCRW are extremely excited to share a new single from their forthcoming follow up Bodies in the Sun.

“I’ll Feel Better” is a tight, breathless, indie rock romp that demands repeat listens. Based on this super strong offering, we can’t wait to hear the rest of the record. Fortunately for all of us, it’s due out this summer so we won’t have to wait long!