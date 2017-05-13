Track Premiere: Goldroom – “Spread Love”

We at KCRW have been fans of Goldroom for years now. His excellent remixes, elegant originals, and particular regard for choosing tracks to cover (see his version of Fleet Foxes’ “Mykonos”) have all made quite the impression. With his new track, “Spread Love” he appears to be aiming for the stars, specifically the stars that hang lovingly over headlining festival acts.

Here’s what Goldroom has to say about the new track:

“My goal for this song was to try and capture the kind of simple earnestness that a lot of early French House had, which was a major inspiration for me. Playing it on the road the last few months, the vibe in the room would just light up as audiences reacted to the energy of the song. It felt like it was the right time to release the song to the world.”

We’re very glad he did, hope you are too.