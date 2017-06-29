ON AIR
Track Premiere: Tourist – “We Stayed Up All Night” Ft. Ardyn

June 29, 2017 • 11:30 AM PT

We were thrilled to premiere the new catchy single by Grammy award winning producer, Tourist, on MBE this morning. The new track “We Stayed Up All Night” features vocals by UK band Ardyn. The song starts off as if its in reverse, until it moves forward into a bright vibe capturing the listener. Check it out now.

William Phillips has been a favorite at KCRW with his last few EPs ft vocals by Will Heard and the wonderful Lianne La Havas. Tourist is most known for his work and co-writing with Sam Smith “Stay With Me”, which won him a Grammy in 2015. Soon after his debut album came out entitled U, he worked with bands like Years & Years, Kacy Hill, Niia, and now producing the new Ardyn song, “Together”. When asking Tourist about his new work he replies, “With this new music I wanted to make something that was more reflective of who I am now and how my life has changed over the past year. I think subconsciously I’ve started writing more joyous, colorful music and I’ve loved being more collaborative.”

We look forward to seeing what he will do next. So far it’s a homerun.

Photo credit: James Lyndesey

