ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close
To the Point

Trump and the GOP take White House victory laps

May 4, 2017 • 2:00 PM PT
Listen
To the Point

Trump and the GOP take White House victory laps

May 4, 2017 • 2:00 PM PT

HOUSE REPUBLICANS PASS BILL TO REPEAL OBAMACARE
Recovering from an embarrassment just six weeks ago, House Republicans today barely managed to pass a new bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. It was 217 to 213 with no votes to spare.

In a Rose Garden celebration Speaker Paul Ryan gave President Trump credit for what the GOP calls "the beginning of the end of Obamacare." But Democrats jeered the measure, and Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said, "You have every provision of this bill tattooed on your forehead. You will glow in the dark." We hear more from Margot Sanger-Katz, who reports for the New York Times.

 

TRUMP EXECUTIVE ORDER STOPS SHORT ON "RELIGIOUS LIBERTY"
President Trump today made a gesture toward his base of support, which includes some 81% of white, evangelical Christians. At a National Prayer Day Celebration in the White House Rose Garden, he signed yet another executive order, announcing, "Under my administration, free speech does not end at the steps of the cathedral, or the synagogue – or any other house of worship. We are giving our churches their voices back."

Staff writer Emma Green, who covers religion and culture at the Atlantic, says the executive order addresses two basic issues but does not change the law.

Source

Feed

Trump and the GOP take White House victory laps
To the Point 2017-05-04T14:00:00-07:00

America's moral authority: Is it credible?
To the Point 2017-05-04T14:00:00-07:00

What's in the approved Republican health care bill?
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-05-04T12:00:00-07:00

Jason Schwartzman: My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea
The Treatment 2017-05-04T09:00:00-07:00

Is laughing at Attorney General Sessions a crime?
To the Point 2017-05-03T15:00:00-07:00

A New York Times op-ed on climate change sparks uproar
To the Point 2017-05-03T14:00:00-07:00

Melvoin v. Zimmer: A debate over the future of LAUSD
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-05-03T12:00:00-07:00

Björk
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-05-03T10:00:00-07:00

Michelle Obama, LA 2024, Vespertine
Design and Architecture 2017-05-03T09:00:00-07:00

Hazel English: Fix
Today's Top Tune 2017-05-03T09:00:00-07:00

The latest on the battle to kill Obamacare
To the Point 2017-05-02T15:00:00-07:00

Future of the Palestinians as Trump welcomes Abbas
To the Point 2017-05-02T14:00:00-07:00

Gay conversion therapy persists in California, despite SCOTUS ban
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-05-02T12:00:00-07:00

Trump invites Duterte to White House sparking controversy
To the Point 2017-05-02T10:00:00-07:00

Nikki Lane
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-05-02T09:00:00-07:00

Neil Frances: Dumb Love
Today's Top Tune 2017-05-02T09:00:00-07:00

Free speech and the ideological fight for college campuses
To the Point 2017-05-01T14:00:00-07:00

What do anti-Trump protests accomplish?
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-05-01T12:00:00-07:00

Timothy Seth Avett as Darling: Disappointing You
Today's Top Tune 2017-05-01T09:00:00-07:00

Kitty Green on her unconventional documentary 'Casting JonBenet'
The Business 2017-05-01T09:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Bo Leibowitz 2017-04-30T09:00:00-07:00
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE