Trump immigration policy shows quick results, spike in arrests

May 18, 2017 • 5:00 PM PT
The President's promised border wall and the travel ban from some Muslim-majority countries haven't worked out as yet. But some executive orders have produced stunning results. That's according to the ICE — Immigration and Customs Enforcement — which released numbers yesterdays. There have been 41,318 arrests of undocumented immigrants since January. That's 400 people a day — an increase of almost 40% since the same period last year, as we hear from Caitlin Dickerson, who reports on immigration for the New York Times.

