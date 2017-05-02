ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close
To the Point

Trump invites Duterte to White House sparking controversy

May 2, 2017 • 10:00 AM PT
Listen
To the Point

Trump invites Duterte to White House sparking controversy

May 2, 2017 • 10:00 AM PT

Duterte-rect.jpg
President Rodrigo Duterte
Presidential Communications Operations Office

Speaking to a group of Filipino workers returning from overseas a year ago, the president of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, told them, "If you lose your job, I'll give you one.  Kill all the drug addicts."  In June, he said, "If you know of any addicts, go ahead and kill them yourself as getting their parents to do it would be too painful."  Some eight or nine thousand Filipinos have died in extra-judicial killings. Now, President Trump has invited Duterte to visit the White House, after a phone call described as "warm" by Trump's aides. Phelim Kine, deputy director of the Asia Division of Human Rights Watch, considers the controversial invitation.

Source

Feed

Trump invites Duterte to White House sparking controversy
To the Point 2017-05-02T10:00:00-07:00

Nikki Lane
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-05-02T09:00:00-07:00

Neil Frances: Dumb Love
Today's Top Tune 2017-05-02T09:00:00-07:00

Free speech and the ideological fight for college campuses
To the Point 2017-05-01T14:00:00-07:00

Timothy Seth Avett as Darling: Disappointing You
Today's Top Tune 2017-05-01T09:00:00-07:00

Kitty Green on her unconventional documentary 'Casting JonBenet'
The Business 2017-05-01T09:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Bo Leibowitz 2017-04-30T09:00:00-07:00

No one knew governing could be so hard
Left, Right & Center 2017-04-29T09:00:00-07:00

The great tasting menu debate, cast iron skillets, grapeless wine
Good Food 2017-04-29T00:00:00-07:00

Climate change as told by one tree
To the Point 2017-04-28T15:00:00-07:00

Trump's first 100 days: Effective policy or political theater?
To the Point 2017-04-28T14:00:00-07:00

What Trump's first 100 days does to the planet
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-04-28T12:00:00-07:00

How the Rodney King Riots changed LA architecture
Design & Architecture 2017-04-28T10:00:00-07:00

Robyn Hitchcock: Autumn Sunglasses
Today's Top Tune 2017-04-28T09:00:00-07:00

Michael Flynn ensnared in foreign payments scandal
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-04-27T15:00:00-07:00

Spacecraft Cassini's grand finale
To the Point 2017-04-27T15:00:00-07:00

North Korea: Are US provocations making things better or worse?
To the Point 2017-04-27T14:00:00-07:00

Oprah Winfrey & George C. Wolfe: The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
The Treatment 2017-04-27T09:00:00-07:00

Body language
The Document 2017-04-26T21:00:00-07:00

Executive Order puts Antiquity Act under scrutiny
To the Point 2017-04-26T15:00:00-07:00

Does "hire an American" mean fire a foreigner?
To the Point 2017-04-26T14:00:00-07:00
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE