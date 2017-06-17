Trump takes harder line on travel to Cuba

Florida's Republican Senator, Marco Rubio, flew to Miami today with President Trump and introduced him, "A year a half ago an American president landed in Havana to outstretch his hand to the regime. Today an American president lands in Miami and reached out his hand to the people of Cuba." The President claimed he's fulfilled his campaign promise to reverse Obama's diplomatic re-engagement.

Julia Sweig, senior researcher at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas-Austin and author of Cuba: What Everyone Needs to Know, discusses how the new changes will affect Americans, Cubans and the hospitality industry – including the Trump Organization.