Trump, US elections and 'voter fraud'

July 6, 2017 • 2:00 PM PT
President Trump claims that three million people voted illegally last year, and he's established a Commission on Election Integrity. Vice President Mike Pence is the Chair, but the major work is being done by Vice Chair Kris Kobach, Kansas Secretary of State — and candidate for Governor next year. Its demands for massive amounts of information have led to reports that officials of 44 states claim violations of states' rights and protections of personal privacy. But Commission leaders insist that all's well -- even though Mississippi's Republican Secretary of State told them to "jump in the Gulf of Mexico." 

