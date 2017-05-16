Trump's intelligence disclosures cause chaos

Just days before departing for his first trip overseas, President Trump is embroiled in another controversy. It's about reports that he shared highly classified information with two high-ranking Russians. At a press briefing this morning, National Security Advisor General H.R. McMaster told reporters, "What was shared was wholly appropriate given the premise of that conversation... and is consistent with the routine sharing of information between the Pres and any leaders with whom he's engaged."

The Associated Press reports that one European country says it was anything but "routine." Josh Lederman covers foreign policy, national security and the State Department for the Associated Press.

Guests:

Josh Lederman, Associated Press (@joshledermanAP)

More:

New York Times on Israel being the source of secret intelligence Trump gave Russia

