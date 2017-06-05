ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

Trump's tweets and the travel ban

June 5, 2017 • 10:00 AM PT

Feed

Show Me: Everything

Trump's tweets and the travel ban
@NPR 2017-06-05T10:00:00-07:00

New Music From The War On Drugs
KCRW Music 2017-06-05T12:30:00-07:00

The Moth Mainstage in Los Angeles
2017-06-05T11:30:00-07:00

Sunday's Latest Show
Anne Litt 2017-06-05T10:00:00-07:00

Download: Fenech-Soler - Night Time TV
Today's Top Tune 2017-06-05T09:00:00-07:00

In 'Speechless,' Scott Silveri combines comedy, family & disability
The Business 2017-06-05T09:00:00-07:00

Video Rewind: Chico Mann & Captain Planet
2017-06-05T09:00:00-07:00

Rhythm Planet Recommends: 6 L.A. Concerts & Festivals to Watch for in June
KCRW Music 2017-06-04T15:30:00-07:00

Audio Rewind: Dwight Yoakam
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-04T13:30:00-07:00

Latest Show
Garth Trinidad 2017-06-04T10:30:00-07:00

Latest Show
Bo Leibowitz 2017-06-04T09:00:00-07:00

Video Rewind: Andrew Bird
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-04T09:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Aaron Byrd 2017-06-03T16:00:00-07:00

KCRW Presents: Pool Parties, Planetarium and Paul Weller
KCRW Music 2017-06-03T13:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Travis Holcombe 2017-06-03T10:00:00-07:00

President Trump: US to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord
Left, Right & Center 2017-06-03T09:00:00-07:00

Mount Kimbie
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-03T09:00:00-07:00

8 Eclectic Releases From Around the Globe
Tom Schnabel's Rhythm Planet 2017-06-03T09:00:00-07:00

TV in the age of covfefe
To the Point 2017-06-02T17:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Anthony Valadez 2017-06-02T16:00:00-07:00

New Music From Arcade Fire
KCRW Music 2017-06-02T15:00:00-07:00
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE