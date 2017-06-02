ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close
To the Point

TV in the age of covfefe

June 2, 2017 • 5:00 PM PT
Listen
To the Point

TV in the age of covfefe

June 2, 2017 • 5:00 PM PT

Russian spies in Washington, an unpredictable and controversial President sitting in the White House and a dystopian version of America, isolated from the world. Is this fact... or fiction? We talk about television in the age of Trump.


Screen shot from a video by Huy Parkinson

There once was a time when television offered us a fictional, over-the-top president capable of surprising schemes, surrounded by a dangerous team of loyalists whose sole ambition was the pursuit of power. But now, reality seems to have overtaken fiction. This presents an interesting challenge for writers and producers. How can scripted television compete with the un-scripted presidency. Matt Zoller Seitz, television critic for New York Magazine and Vulture, considers TV in the age of covfefe.

Source

Feed

Show Me: Everything

TV in the age of covfefe
To the Point 2017-06-02T17:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Anthony Valadez 2017-06-02T16:00:00-07:00

New Music From Arcade Fire
KCRW Music 2017-06-02T15:00:00-07:00

Venezuela spirals into economic and political chaos
To the Point 2017-06-02T14:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-02T13:30:00-07:00

Music For Your Weekend
KCRW Music 2017-06-02T12:30:00-07:00

Go inside a classroom that's fighting Trump on immigration
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-06-02T12:00:00-07:00

Trump says goodbye Paris Accord
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-06-02T12:00:00-07:00

Punk Rock changed Justin Theroux's life
@kcrw 2017-06-02T11:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Mario Cotto 2017-06-02T10:00:00-07:00

Video Rewind: Wilco
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-02T09:00:00-07:00

Claudio Magris: Blameless
Bookworm 2017-06-02T09:00:00-07:00

Download: Grizzly Bear - Mourning Sound
Today's Top Tune 2017-06-02T09:00:00-07:00

Some of Trump's 'angel moms' now feel exploited
To the Point 2017-06-01T16:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Jason Kramer 2017-06-01T16:00:00-07:00

Is America retreating from the world?
To the Point 2017-06-01T14:00:00-07:00

Audio Rewind: LCD Soundsystem
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-01T12:30:00-07:00

New Music From The War On Drugs
KCRW Music 2017-06-01T12:00:00-07:00

Summer Nights with CHICO MANN & CAPTAIN PLANET and DJ Marion Hodges
2017-06-01T11:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Gary Calamar 2017-06-01T10:00:00-07:00

Brazilian Girls: Pirates
Today's Top Tune 2017-06-01T09:00:00-07:00
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE