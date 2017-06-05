ON AIR
TV in the age of Trump

June 5, 2017 • 11:00 AM PT
TV in the age of Trump

June 5, 2017 • 11:00 AM PT

Russian spies in Washington, an unpredictable and controversial President sitting in the White House and a dystopian version of America, isolated from the world. Is this fact... or fiction? We talk about television in the age of Trump.


Screen shot from a video by Huy Parkinson

There once was a time when television offered us a fictional, over-the-top president capable of surprising schemes, surrounded by a dangerous team of loyalists whose sole ambition was the pursuit of power. But now, reality seems to have overtaken fiction. This presents an interesting challenge for writers and producers. How can scripted television compete with the un-scripted presidency. Matt Zoller Seitz, television critic for New York Magazine and Vulture, considers TV in the age of covfefe.

