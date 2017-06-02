ON AIR
To the Point

Venezuela spirals into economic and political chaos

June 2, 2017 • 2:00 PM PT
Venezuela sits atop the world's largest oil reserves but you wouldn't know it if you visited the country today. The country today seems on the verge of civil war. President Nicolas Maduro's repressive government has turned Venezuela into a kleptocracy, with people facing violence, organized crime and food shortages. This has led to mass demonstrations. A thousand people have been injured and eighty have died in the protests on the country's streets over the last two months. The descent into potential chaos has become an increasingly complex challenge for the international community. We take an in-depth look at the Venezuelan crisis. 

