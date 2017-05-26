Video Premiere: Ethan Gruska – Rather Be

Formerly of the Los Angeles duo The Belle Brigade, musician Ethan Gruska recently released his first solo album called Slowmotionary (via Sire Records).

Today, we premiere the video for the track, “Rather Be,” which was shot up close and personal at a North Hollywood studio. His warm and inviting voice resonates throughout this live, acoustic version of his song. There is a personal and intimate conversation to “Rather Be,” as he asks questions of curiosity in a relationship. I was intrigued to know about the direction of his album.

From Gruska: “I didn’t want perfect. I wanted true… I wanted honest.”

In the past he has co-written songs with John Legend, Blake Mills, Joseph, Kimbra and the delightful Moses Sumney. Ethan is playing the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in June, “School Night” in LA on June 26, with more intimate shows close to home coming soon. Here is a taste of what me might see with the premiere of the video for his song “Rather Be.”