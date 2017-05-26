ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close
KCRW Music

Video Premiere: Ethan Gruska – Rather Be

May 26, 2017 • 1:00 PM PT

Formerly of the Los Angeles duo The Belle Brigade, musician Ethan Gruska recently released his first solo album called Slowmotionary (via Sire Records).

Today, we premiere the video for the track, “Rather Be,” which was shot up close and personal at a North Hollywood studio. His warm and inviting voice resonates throughout this live, acoustic version of his song. There is a personal and intimate conversation to “Rather Be,” as he asks questions of curiosity in a relationship. I was intrigued to know about the direction of his album.

From Gruska: “I didn’t want perfect. I wanted true… I wanted honest.”

In the past he has co-written songs with John Legend, Blake Mills, Joseph, Kimbra and the delightful Moses Sumney. Ethan is playing the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in June, “School Night” in LA on June 26, with more intimate shows close to home coming soon. Here is a taste of what me might see with the premiere of the video for his song “Rather Be.”

Source

Feed

Show Me: Everything

Video Premiere: Ethan Gruska – Rather Be
KCRW Music 2017-05-26T13:00:00-07:00

Music For Your Weekend
KCRW Music 2017-05-26T15:00:00-07:00

Justin Theroux
Guest DJ Project 2017-05-26T14:00:00-07:00

Will the Senate write a healthcare bill in secret?
To the Point 2017-05-26T14:00:00-07:00

Album Preview: Dan Auerbach ‘Waiting On A Song’
KCRW Music 2017-05-26T11:00:00-07:00

A Campus Divided: Are today’s college students as polarized as the country itself?
2017-05-26T10:34:54-07:00

Latest Show
Mario Cotto 2017-05-26T10:00:00-07:00

Download: Amber Mark - Lose My Cool
Today's Top Tune 2017-05-26T09:00:00-07:00

US leaks in the Manchester investigation anger British officials
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-05-25T20:00:00-07:00

Jason Kramer
Jason Kramer 2017-05-25T16:00:00-07:00

Explore KCRW's 2017 LA Press Club Nominees
@kcrw 2017-05-25T15:00:00-07:00

Does Harvard Business School cause income inequality?
To the Point 2017-05-25T15:00:00-07:00

El Niño & the Southern Oscillations: Number Stations
Today's Top Tune 2017-05-25T14:30:00-07:00

Trump plays scolder-in-chief with NATO allies
To the Point 2017-05-25T14:00:00-07:00

Track Premiere: Flamingods – Bhima
KCRW Music 2017-05-25T11:30:00-07:00

Are you addicted to ASMR?
For The Curious 2017-05-25T11:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Gary Calamar 2017-05-25T10:00:00-07:00

ICYMI: JR JR
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-05-25T09:00:00-07:00

Bryan Fuller & Michael Green: American Gods
The Treatment 2017-05-25T09:00:00-07:00

Download: Alex Ebert - Broken Record
Today's Top Tune 2017-05-25T09:00:00-07:00

The latest on the Manchester attack and ISIS
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-05-24T20:00:00-07:00
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE