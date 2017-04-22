ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close
KCRW Music

Video Premiere: Tashaki Miyaki – Out of My Head

April 22, 2017 • 10:00 AM PT

“I wanna be out of my head for just one day… I wanna go somewhere else and feel o.k….” So goes the primary refrain of L.A. band Tashaki Miyaki’s song “Out of My Head,” which appears on their debut album The Dream.

Oh girl, I can relate.

Thankfully, Tashaki Miyaki have now accompanied this blissful track with a video that really can take you out of your head. It features trains, lovely beach imagery, and a very sympathetic character in a gorilla suit. As an extra escapist bonus, it’s shot in black and white.

Still from the video

Interestingly enough, the band maintains that their primary influence is film and with “Out of My Head”, this comes as no surprise.

We’re delighted to be premiering the video for “Out of My Head”, which perfectly displays their prowess for both film and, of course, music.

The Dream is out now via Metropolis Records.

Source

Feed

Video Premiere: Tashaki Miyaki – Out of My Head
KCRW Music 2017-04-22T10:00:00-07:00

Illegal border crossings are down
Left, Right & Center 2017-04-22T09:00:00-07:00

Looped: KCRW DJ Garth Trinidad
KCRW Music 2017-04-21T21:00:00-07:00

Peter Bjorn and John – The Makin’ of Breakin’ Point
KCRW Music 2017-04-21T20:00:00-07:00

Music For Your Weekend: Record Store Day Edition
KCRW Music 2017-04-21T17:21:46-07:00

The legacy of surfboard shaping in Santa Barbara
For The Curious 2017-04-21T16:00:00-07:00

The (failing) US Postal Service, from Montana to Washington
To the Point 2017-04-21T16:00:00-07:00

The politics of science and America's future
To the Point 2017-04-21T15:00:36-07:00

5 graphs that show the ethnic, racial and gender makeup of playwrights at the Mark Taper Forum
For The Curious 2017-04-21T12:00:00-07:00

Jonathan Gold dines at Kismet
Good Food on the Road 2017-04-21T10:00:00-07:00

Symbols of protest, lighting up EDM festivals
Design and Architecture 2017-04-20T15:00:00-07:00

Emotional States of America
2017-04-20T13:00:00-07:00

Niki Caro: The Zookeeper's Wife
The Treatment 2017-04-20T10:00:00-07:00

With first DREAMer deported, what's the future of DACA?
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-04-19T20:00:00-07:00

President Donald Trump's 'un-reality' show
To the Point 2017-04-19T18:00:00-07:00

Emotional States of America
2017-04-19T16:00:00-07:00

Learning to speak
For The Curious 2017-04-19T14:00:00-07:00

Does climate change threaten Mar-a-Lago?
For The Curious 2017-04-19T12:00:00-07:00

Why Don't Facts Matter?
To the Point 2017-04-18T16:52:02-07:00

Why tax reform is hard and will get harder
To the Point 2017-04-18T16:49:49-07:00

Denying climate science won't stop rising seas at Mar-a-Lago
To the Point 2017-04-17T14:36:04-07:00
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE