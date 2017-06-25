ON AIR
Video Rewind: Alabama Shakes

June 25, 2017 • 9:00 AM PT
June 25, 2017 • 9:00 AM PT

Alabama Shakes experienced a meteoric rise following the release of their 2012 debut and took their time crafting their sophomore album, expanding on their soulful blues-rock sound. Last week, timed to the release of their new CD, Sound & Color, they performed live at KCRW's Apogee Sessions as part of NPR Music's First Listen Live series.

Technical Support:
Bob Clearmountain – Engineer
Brandon Duncan – Assistant Engineer
Sergio Rueles – Assistant Engineer
Web Video — Subtractive, Rob LaFond
Melissa Morton – Editor 
Harmony Sound -- Lighting

Special Thanks To:
Our incredible hosts, Betty Bennett & Bob Clearmountain
Sponsor Monica Shilling and Proskauer Rose 
Carlyn Kessler, Kevin Morris and Christine Stauder from Red Light Management

 

mb140423-Proskauer.jpg

Visit kcrw.com/apogee to view more live sessions from Apogee Studio.

Banner image: Dustin Downing

Apogee Studio

