Video Rewind: Alabama Shakes

Alabama Shakes experienced a meteoric rise following the release of their 2012 debut and took their time crafting their sophomore album, expanding on their soulful blues-rock sound. Last week, timed to the release of their new CD, Sound & Color, they performed live at KCRW's Apogee Sessions as part of NPR Music's First Listen Live series.

Technical Support:

Bob Clearmountain – Engineer

Brandon Duncan – Assistant Engineer

Sergio Rueles – Assistant Engineer

Web Video — Subtractive, Rob LaFond

Melissa Morton – Editor

Harmony Sound -- Lighting

Special Thanks To:

Our incredible hosts, Betty Bennett & Bob Clearmountain

Sponsor Monica Shilling and Proskauer Rose

Carlyn Kessler, Kevin Morris and Christine Stauder from Red Light Management

Visit kcrw.com/apogee to view more live sessions from Apogee Studio.

Banner image: Dustin Downing