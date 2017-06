Animal Collective join us for a rare radio session. They’ve been rewriting the musical map with their unique brand of psychedelic pop for 15 years and this live session with Eric J. Lawrence shows the band at their best.

Technical Support:

Gabe Burch – Asst engineer

Dani Muñoz – Mix engineer

Abby Portner – Visuals

Brad Truax – Tour manager

Solana Rivas – Production Manager

Photographer: Brian Feinzimer