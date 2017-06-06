Video Rewind: Beirut

Zach Condon recorded his debut album as Beirut at age 18 after dropping out of college and running away to Paris. A decade later, he found creative inspiration in his newest international home – Turkey -- for his fourth album, No No No. He plays songs from across his discography in this live session recorded at Cutting Room Studios in New York.

Photo: AJ Wilhelm