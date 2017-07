Benjamin Booker's latest album is an exercise in self-examination. Following the raw, bluesy punk of his acclaimed debut, he ambitiously expanded his sound, both sonically and lyrically, on his sophomore release.

Mario Diaz – Recording Engineer

Claire Roddy – Sound Intern

Alex Pieros, Grant Buckerfield, Kashi McDaniels, Pat Jewett, Michael Verdin, Patricia Varas - Web Video Producers

Photo by Neil Krug