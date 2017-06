Chicano Batman has been an LA darling for nearly a decade and, with its latest release, Freedom is Free, the entire world is learning what we've always known. Influenced by 60s and 70s R&B, the band's psychedelic pop has earned it a devoted following and we are pleased to host its MBE debut.

Technical Support:

Mario Diaz – Recording Engineer

Chels Venedicto – Sound Intern

Alex Pieros, Grant Buckerfield, Kashi McDaniels, Michael Verdin, Patricia Varas - Web Video Producers