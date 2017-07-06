Video Rewind: Dan Auerbach

Dan Auerbach keeps busy. As the frontman for the Black Keys, member of the Arcs, and the Grammy Award-winning producer for a wide variety of artists, he finally found time to record first solo album in eight years. We share a live acoustic session of tracks from Waiting on a Song, recorded at Apogee Studio, at 10am.

Technical Credits:

Recording Engineer: Bob Clearmountain with assistance from Brandon Duncan and Sergio Ruelas

Editor: Mario Diaz Web Video Producers: Subtractive Lighting: John Sullivan

Special thanks to Betty Bennett and Bob Clearmountain, Julie Muncy and Warner Bros Records.



Photo by Brian Lowe