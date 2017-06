Kevin Morby is a well-traveled singer/songwriter with a voice and perspective well beyond his years. The Kansas City native is now based in LA and joins us for a live set just a few days before the release of his new album City Music.

Technical Support:

Kat Yore – Recording Engineer

xx – Band Engineer

Claire Roddy, Brandon Fernandez – Sound Intern

Alex Pieros, Grant Buckerfield, Kashi McDaniels, Pat Jewett, Michael Verdin, Patricia Varas - Web Video Producers

Photo by Adarsha Benjamin